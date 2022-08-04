Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 419,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CMP stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.33. 9,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,607. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.92. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.33. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.32 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -193.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CL King cut their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $167,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $367,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield purchased 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,848.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $167,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,780 shares of company stock valued at $303,533. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 43.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,729,000 after acquiring an additional 379,107 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,234,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,081,000 after acquiring an additional 140,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 38.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after buying an additional 728,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,772,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,550,000 after buying an additional 456,247 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

