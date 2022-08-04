COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Trading 10% Higher

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.64 and last traded at $17.64. 11,152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 385,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.
The firm has a market cap of $751.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19.
COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
