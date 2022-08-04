Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 15.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.
Computer Programs and Systems Stock Down 10.7 %
NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.64. Computer Programs and Systems has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $37.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73.
In related news, insider David A. Dye sold 750 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Dye sold 750 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn Tobin sold 2,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $64,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,469.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,425 shares of company stock worth $431,586. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.
Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.
