Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

CFLT stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.10. The company had a trading volume of 92,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. Confluent has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.26. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 94.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 32,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $618,621.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,456,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,212,317.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 21,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $384,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 32,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $618,621.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,456,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,212,317.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,547 shares of company stock worth $485,245. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Confluent by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,398,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Confluent by 96.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,471 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Confluent by 43.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,212 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in Confluent by 79.9% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Confluent by 1,727.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,708,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,726 shares during the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

