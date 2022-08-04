Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 123.98% from the company’s previous close.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on Confluent in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.54.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Trading Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $29.02 on Thursday. Confluent has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $35.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The company had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $87,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 21,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $384,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $87,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,547 shares of company stock worth $485,245 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Confluent by 716.9% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.