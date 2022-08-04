Confluent’s (CFLT) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

CFLT has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.54.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT opened at $29.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.31. Confluent has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 94.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 98,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.28 per share, with a total value of $1,997,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,423,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,507,707.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 98,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.28 per share, with a total value of $1,997,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,423,457 shares in the company, valued at $292,507,707.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $87,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,547 shares of company stock valued at $485,245 in the last ninety days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 716.9% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

