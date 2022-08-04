Connectus Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Connectus Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,881 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,384,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,485 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $110,301,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,486,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $523,586,000 after purchasing an additional 206,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,884,717,000 after purchasing an additional 135,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.55.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $239.32 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.07 and a 200 day moving average of $258.46.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

