Connectus Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMI. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.