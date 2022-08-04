Connectus Wealth LLC Has $4.25 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Connectus Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $92.68 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $114.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.86%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.18.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.