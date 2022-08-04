Connectus Wealth LLC Invests $5.17 Million in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,169,000. Connectus Wealth LLC owned 0.53% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $37.83 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $57.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.35.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.