Connectus Wealth LLC Makes New $3.55 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $189.75 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.87.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

