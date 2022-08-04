Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 2,956 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Connectus Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC owned about 0.19% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Mirsky Financial Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $45.28 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $49.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day moving average of $44.99.

