Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 71,030 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,580 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 71,030 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

Intel Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $35.24 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average of $44.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.