Connectus Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $477,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Vertiv by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRT stock opened at $11.99 on Thursday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,199.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.94.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

