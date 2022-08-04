CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Up to $57.57

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.57, but opened at $60.97. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $60.86, with a volume of 7,717 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5,757.00 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.98). CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $358.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CONSOL Energy news, Director Sophie Bergeron sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $588,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,451. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 14,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $729,406.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,513.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sophie Bergeron sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $588,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,981,128 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CONSOL Energy

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.