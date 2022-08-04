Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%.

Consolidated Communications Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of CNSL stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $7.03. 5,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,668. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.89. Consolidated Communications has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 55.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 399,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 142,285 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 38.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 436,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

