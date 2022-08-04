Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th.

Continental Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 10.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Continental Resources to earn $11.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Continental Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

CLR opened at $66.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.89 and its 200 day moving average is $61.17. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Continental Resources

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.42. Continental Resources had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 40.32%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLR shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.81.

About Continental Resources

(Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

