Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after acquiring an additional 205,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,696,262,000 after acquiring an additional 58,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,474,847,000 after acquiring an additional 97,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,857,740,000 after acquiring an additional 87,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,920,776,000 after acquiring an additional 48,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,584 shares of company stock valued at $11,646,684 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $118.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $159.00 to $143.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.71.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

