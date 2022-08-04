Cornichon (CORN) Price Hits $0.0481 on Major Exchanges

Cornichon (CORN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last week, Cornichon has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Cornichon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0481 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cornichon has a total market capitalization of $707,859.22 and $2,423.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.93 or 0.00629620 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00016081 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00035183 BTC.

Cornichon Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 14,951,606 coins and its circulating supply is 14,709,758 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax.

Buying and Selling Cornichon

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cornichon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

