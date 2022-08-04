Corning (GLW) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Corning (NYSE: GLW):

8/1/2022 – Corning was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/27/2022 – Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $48.00 to $46.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/16/2022 – Corning was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/8/2022 – Corning was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Corning Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE GLW traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.35. The stock had a trading volume of 138,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,872. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Corning

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 589.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

