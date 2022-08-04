Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $465,952,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,759,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,785 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 553.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,382,000 after purchasing an additional 884,537 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,154,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,580,000 after purchasing an additional 700,433 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Corteva by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,259,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,236,000 after purchasing an additional 678,522 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva stock opened at $55.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.72. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $64.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

