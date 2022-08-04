Cosmo Coin (COSM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Cosmo Coin (COSM) traded 50% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Cosmo Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmo Coin has traded down 75% against the US dollar. Cosmo Coin has a total market cap of $26,833.72 and $61.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cosmo Coin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,541.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003913 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00128757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00032414 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC.

About Cosmo Coin

COSM is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. Cosmo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Cosmochain. Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmo Coin’s official website is cosmochain.io.

Buying and Selling Cosmo Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmo Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.