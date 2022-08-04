CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.09-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. CoStar Group also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.23-$0.25 EPS.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.53. 36,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,319. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.74. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.33 and a beta of 0.92.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.88.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in CoStar Group by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $101,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in CoStar Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,477,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,764 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,443,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,125,000 after purchasing an additional 313,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in CoStar Group by 9,563.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 279,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,641,000 after purchasing an additional 276,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

