Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,105 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,783 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.12.

Insider Activity

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.88 on Thursday, hitting $544.13. 18,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,326. The stock has a market cap of $241.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $489.95 and a 200-day moving average of $514.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.