Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $465,350,000 after acquiring an additional 294,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,173,133,000 after acquiring an additional 246,857 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $5.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $541.18. The stock had a trading volume of 22,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $489.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

