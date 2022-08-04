Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $600.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on COST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.12.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $547.01 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schubert & Co grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

