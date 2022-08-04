Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.39. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

In related news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,269,277.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Susquehanna cut Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.07.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

