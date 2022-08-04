Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.72. The company had a trading volume of 292,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,768,639. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.39. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,426,226.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $3,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

