Cowen Increases Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $119.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company's stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Hub Group from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.63.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.05. 5,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,102. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.28 and a 200 day moving average of $74.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hub Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Hub Group by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Hub Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

