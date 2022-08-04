Cowen Increases Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $119.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Hub Group from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.63.
Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.05. 5,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,102. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.28 and a 200 day moving average of $74.05.
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
