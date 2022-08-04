Cowen Increases Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $72.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCHP. Citigroup reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Microchip Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.73.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,108. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.49.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.301 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 40.44%.

In related news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

