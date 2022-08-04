Cowen Lowers American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) to Market Perform

Cowen downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AEO. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

AEO opened at $12.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $35.62. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 31,932 shares of company stock worth $379,435 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

See Also

