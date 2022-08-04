Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $45.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.17.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $36.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.44. Intel has a 1 year low of $35.24 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital One Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.