Credit Suisse Group Boosts Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target to $224.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $203.00 to $224.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s current price.

GTLS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.60.

Shares of NYSE GTLS traded up $9.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $198.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,488. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $206.29.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

