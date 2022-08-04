Credit Suisse Group Boosts Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target to $224.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $203.00 to $224.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s current price.
GTLS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.60.
Shares of NYSE GTLS traded up $9.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $198.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,488. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $206.29.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
