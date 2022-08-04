Credit Suisse Group Increases MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $1,470.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MELI. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,392.00.

MELI opened at $890.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $727.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $925.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 242.74 and a beta of 1.68.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $31,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

