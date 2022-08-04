Credit Suisse Group Trims YETI (NYSE:YETI) Target Price to $80.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 76.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on YETI to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.19.

NYSE YETI traded down $8.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.38. 96,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,116. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. YETI has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $108.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.76.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $293.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in YETI by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 69.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 61.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors increased its stake in YETI by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

