Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $47.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRTO. TheStreet cut Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Criteo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average is $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.90. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.18. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Criteo will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 31.8% in the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 192,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Criteo by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

