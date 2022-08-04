Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $47.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRTO. TheStreet cut Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Criteo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.
Criteo Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average is $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.90. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.
Institutional Trading of Criteo
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 31.8% in the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 192,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Criteo by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.
About Criteo
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
