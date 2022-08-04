CROAT Trading Down 0.6% This Week (CROAT)

CROAT (CROAT) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. In the last week, CROAT has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CROAT has a total market cap of $106,542.03 and approximately $37.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 80.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 93,212,374 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

