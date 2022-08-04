Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85 to $0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $605 million to $615 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.10 million. Cross Country Healthcare also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.85-$0.95 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.40.

CCRN traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.44. 720,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,417. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.75.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $788.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 59.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 176.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 28.4% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

