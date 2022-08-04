Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Position Increased by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth $28,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCI opened at $178.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.93. The company has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.58. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $153.70 and a 1-year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.06.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

