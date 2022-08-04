CryptoBonusMiles 24-Hour Volume Tops $413.00 (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) traded up 26.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market capitalization of $156,423.40 and approximately $413.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoBonusMiles alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,543.69 or 1.00012352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003924 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00128757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00032394 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004430 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CRYPTO:CBM) is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,088,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBonusMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBonusMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.