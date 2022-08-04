CSPC Pharmaceutical Group (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CSPC Pharmaceutical Group (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CSPCY opened at 4.08 on Thursday.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

