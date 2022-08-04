Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.59, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. Cummins’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. Cummins updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Cummins Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CMI stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $218.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,771. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.91. Cummins has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Cummins

Several equities analysts have commented on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.60.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cummins by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cummins by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Cummins by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

