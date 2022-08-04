Curi Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 63,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,703,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,410. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $116.04 and a one year high of $132.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.71.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

