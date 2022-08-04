Curi Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,143 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOTL. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 947,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,430,000 after purchasing an additional 307,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,243,000 after purchasing an additional 127,396 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 454,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 242,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 50,582 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TOTL traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $42.85. 302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,420. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.01.

