Curi Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,590 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Savior LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.05. The company had a trading volume of 244,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,364,334. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $65.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.29.

