Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $280,000 Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.76. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,137. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.48. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $49.70.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

