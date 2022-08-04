Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $45.76 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 104.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 849,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,656 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Curi Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $45,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.07. 4,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,913. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.76.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

