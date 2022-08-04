Curi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,553 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,442,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,913,647,000 after acquiring an additional 108,959 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,785,441,000 after acquiring an additional 560,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,616,574,000 after purchasing an additional 170,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,296,000 after purchasing an additional 489,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.18.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.17 on Thursday, reaching $227.80. 16,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,201. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.24 and a 200 day moving average of $235.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

