Curi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,327 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 83,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,340 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 19,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $712,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.76. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,137. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.48. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $49.70.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

