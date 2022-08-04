Curi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,832 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 196,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.6% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

SCHM traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $69.25. The company had a trading volume of 243,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,861. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.53 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.86 and its 200 day moving average is $70.63.

