Curi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,832 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 196,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.6% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
SCHM traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $69.25. The company had a trading volume of 243,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,861. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.53 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.86 and its 200 day moving average is $70.63.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- 3 Pharma Stocks’ Post-Earnings Price Moves
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.